The media environment in Bamako and the rest of the south is relatively open, but the presence of armed militant groups in the north poses dangers for media workers, says Freedom House.

Reporters Without Borders says there is a significant degree of media pluralism, but a lack of money means that outlets are susceptible to editorial influence from those who fund them.

Radio is the leading medium. There are hundreds of stations, operated by private and community broadcasters and by the state-run Office de Radiodiffusion-Television du Mali (ORTM).

The TV sector is much smaller.

Almost all daily and weekly newspapers publish from Bamako. Circulation figures are low. L'Essor is the leading title.

The BBC broadcasts in Bamako (88.9 FM) and Radio France Internationale (RFI) is widely available on FM.

By mid-2019, 12.5 million Malians were online - around 63% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com).

Social media use is concentrated in the cities and among young people. Facebook is the top platform, followed by Instagram.

The authorities have sometimes restricted access to social media to obstruct attempts to mobilise protesters, and blocked internet access in 2018 ahead of a presidential run-off vote.

Press

L'Essor - state-owned daily

Le Republican - private daily

L'Independent - private daily

Les Echos - private daily

Le Combat - private daily

Television

Office de la Radiodiffusion Television du Mali (ORTM) - public, operates ORTM TV and TM2, programmes in French and local languages

Africable TV - privately-owned pan-African TV, based in Bamako

Radio

Office de Radiodiffusion Television du Mali (ORTM) - public network of national and regional stations

Mikado FM - operated by UN's MINUSMA mission

Radio Bamakan - community station, Bamako

Radio Liberte - private, Bamako

Radio Kledu - private, Bamako

Radio Kayira - private, Bamako

Radio Rurale - network of community stations

News agency/internet