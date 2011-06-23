Mozambique media guide
- Published
Television is popular medium in Mozambique and there are around 20 stations. State-run TVM is the national network, and STV is a popular private channel.
Portuguese RTP Africa and Brazilian-owned TV Miramar are widely-watched.
State-run Antena Nacional radio is a key news medium. Private FM stations operate in most towns.
Many community broadcasters are funded by the government and Unesco. BBC World Service is available via FM relays.
Many media outlets are "directly or indirectly controlled by the authorities or members of the ruling party", says watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
The media suffer a lack of resources and are susceptible to self-censorship, says Reporters Without Borders. Journalists are subject to intimidation and lawsuits by officials.
Access to the north of the country, where Islamist militants are active, is "virtually impossible" for reporters, RSF says.
There were 6.5 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 20% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).
Press/Online
- Noticias - main daily, has government shareholding
- O Pais - private, daily
- Carta de Mocambique - news website
Television
Radio
- Radio Mozambique - state-run, operates Antena Nacional, provincial/local channels, youth-oriented Cidade FM
- Radio Miramar - private
- Radio Maria Mozambique - Roman Catholic