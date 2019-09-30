Image copyright AFP Image caption Nigeria has a lively press scene, with more than 100 national and local titles

Nigeria's media scene is one of the liveliest in Africa. State radio and TV operate at federal and regional levels. All 36 states run at least one radio network and a TV station.

There are hundreds of radio stations and terrestrial TV networks, as well as cable and direct-to-home satellite offerings.

Radio is a key source of information. International broadcasters, including the BBC, are popular. However, rebroadcasts of foreign radios are banned.

State TV says it reaches tens of millions of viewers, while the main privately-owned networks are market leaders in some cities.

There are more than 100 national and local press titles, some of them state-owned. They include well-respected dailies, tabloids and publications which champion ethnic interests.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says journalists are often threatened, subjected to physical violence, or denied access to information by officials and police. Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group, has threatened the media.

By July 2019, there were 122.7 million active internet users, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission. Mobile phones are often used to access the web. Most internet users are young, educated and urban.

Around 24 million Nigerians were active on social media by January 2019, comprising 12% of the population (We Are Social/Hootsuite). WhatsApp is used by 85% of social media users, followed by Facebook (78%).

Press

Television

Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) - state-run, operates scores of national and regional stations; national services broadcast in English

AIT - private, owned by DAAR Communications, broadcasting in Lagos, Abuja and internationally via satellite

Silverbird TV - private, Lagos, Port Harcourt

Galaxy TV - private, western Nigeria

Channels TV - private

Radio

News agency