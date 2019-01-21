Image copyright AFP Image caption Private papers enjoy more freedom than the state media

Sudanese broadcasting is highly restricted and state TV and radio reflect government policy. Pre-censorship ensures that the news reflects official views.

Sudan ranks among the bottom 10 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) annual press freedom index.

RSF says the government is "exceptionally hostile" to media freedom. The national intelligence agency censors non-state and opposition-leaning newspapers, often by seizing their print runs.

Satellite dishes are a common sight in affluent areas and pan-Arab TV stations are popular.

Radio is an important news medium. The state runs the main networks and there is a handful of private FM radios - most of them focusing on entertainment or Islam.

Netherlands-based Radio Dabanga aims to reach listeners in Darfur via shortwave. Radio Tamazuj, also operating from the Netherlands, targets audiences on the Sudan-South Sudan border.

Sudan had 11.8 million internet users by the end of 2017, comprising around 28% of the population (InternetWorldStats).

Freedom House says the internet is a relatively open space for free expression, but that economic deterioration has resulted in restrictive online access costs.

Curbs on traditional media mean that Sudanese citizens often rely on online outlets and social media for uncensored news. WhatsApp is a popular online destination.

Sudan filters online content that is deemed to be blasphemous or morally damaging, says Freedom House. The state can also block any site that it believes poses a threat to national security.

Activists and ordinary internet users have faced arrest for their social media activities. A 2018 cyber crime law introduced penalties for spreading fake news online.

The press

Al-Ra'y al-Amm (The Public Opinion) - private, daily

Al-Ayam (The Days) - established daily

Al-Jareeda (The Newspaper) - opposition-leaning

Al-Sahafah (The Press) - privately-owned daily

Television

Sudan TV - government-run, also available via satellite

Al-Shuruq (Sunrise) - private, based in Dubai, via satellite

Blue Nile TV - private, via satellite

Omdurman TV - private, via satellite

Radio

Sudan Radio - government-run, national and regional networks in Arabic, English and other languages

Mango 96 - private, music-based Khartoum station

Khartoum FM - private, Khartoum

Radio Dabanga - operated by Dutch NGO, targets Darfur

Radio Tamazuj - Netherlands-based, for Sudan/South Sudan border area

News agency/internet