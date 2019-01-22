Swaziland profile

State control of the media is strong and government-run outlets dominate the broadcasting scene. Media from South Africa are available.

Journalists cannot work freely and are liable to be prosecuted for any criticism of the government, says Reporters Without Borders. Self-censorship is routine.

There were 446,000 internet users by the end of 2017 (InternetWorldStats.com). The government does not restrict access.

The press

Television

Eswatini TV - operated by state-run Swaziland Television Authority

Radio