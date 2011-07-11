Tunisia media guide
Television is the dominant medium. Satellite networks and pan-Arab channels are widely watched.
Many privately-run outlets have direct or indirect political links, although this is prohibited by the broadcasting regulator. Privately-owned TV and radio stations have larger audiences than state media.
Tunisia ranks highly among Arab countries for media freedom, but there are concerns about the use of repressive laws from the time of the former regime.
The online landscape is open and lively, but users tend to self-censor when discussing sensitive topics.
There were 8.1 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 68% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- La Presse - state-owned daily
- Esshafa - state-owned daily
- Assabah - private daily
- Alchourouk - private daily
- Le Temps - private daily
- Le Maghreb - private daily
- Akhbar Al Joumhouria - weekly covering political, economic, cultural and sports news
Television
- Al-Watania (National TV) - state-run
- Hannibal TV - first private TV
- Nessma TV - private
- El Hiwar Ettounsi TV - private
Radio
- Radio Tunisienne - state-run; four national and five regional stations
- Shems FM - state-owned
- Mosaique FM - first private radio
- Jawhara FM - private
- Express FM - Arabic-language station specialising in economic and financial news
News agency/internet
- Agence Tunis Afrique Presse - state-run, English-language pages
- Kapitalis - news website
- Tunisie Numerique - news website