Tunisia media guide

A Tunisian man reads a newspaper on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Tunis, December 2021Getty Images
Tunisia ranks highly among Arab countries for media freedom

Television is the dominant medium. Satellite networks and pan-Arab channels are widely watched.

Many privately-run outlets have direct or indirect political links, although this is prohibited by the broadcasting regulator. Privately-owned TV and radio stations have larger audiences than state media.

Tunisia ranks highly among Arab countries for media freedom, but there are concerns about the use of repressive laws from the time of the former regime.

The online landscape is open and lively, but users tend to self-censor when discussing sensitive topics.

There were 8.1 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 68% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

Press

Television

Radio

News agency/internet

Related Topics

Around the BBC