Uganda media guide
Uganda's constitution guarantees press freedom, but the media are "hindered by laws on fraudulent digital activity, anti-terrorism and public order", says the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) watchdog.Journalists face intimidation, including arrest and assault, especially if they criticise the president and his inner circle, says the Freedom House NGO. Violence against journalists is "an almost daily occurrence", says Reporters Without Borders. However, social media are part of a "robust culture of independent journalism", Freedom House says.
Uganda has a lively broadcasting scene, with more than 200 radio stations and around 30 TV networks, most of them privately-owned. Pay TV platforms are widely available.The state-owned New Vision and the privately-owned Daily Monitor dominate the press market.BBC World Service is widely available on FM (101.3 in Kampala). Radio France Internationale and China Radio International also broadcast in the capital.
There were 18.5 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 39% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.
Press/Online
- New Vision - state-owned daily, as are its sister vernacular papers, Bukedde, Etop, Rupiny and Orumuri
- The Monitor - privately-owned daily
- The Observer - privately-owned weekly
- The Independent - privately-owned weekly
- The East African - Kenya-based regional weekly
Television
- UBC TV - public, run by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation
- NTV-Uganda - owned by a subsidiary of Kenya's Nation Media Group
- NBS - privately-owned
- Bukedde TV - operated by state-owned New Vision Group
Radio
- UBC Radio - public, run by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, operates five stations including commercial Star FM
- Radio Simba - private
- Capital FM - private
- KFM - private, operated by Monitor Publications
- Radio One - private
- Sanyu FM - Uganda's first private station
- Central Broadcasting Service (CBS) - private, operated by Buganda Kingdom