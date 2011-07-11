Uganda media guide

Uganda's constitution guarantees press freedom, but the media are "hindered by laws on fraudulent digital activity, anti-terrorism and public order", says the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) watchdog.Journalists face intimidation, including arrest and assault, especially if they criticise the president and his inner circle, says the Freedom House NGO. Violence against journalists is "an almost daily occurrence", says Reporters Without Borders. However, social media are part of a "robust culture of independent journalism", Freedom House says.