Puntland profile

Puntland, an arid region of north-east Somalia, declared itself an autonomous state in August 1998, in part to avoid the clan warfare engulfing southern Somalia.

Despite its relative stability, the region has endured armed conflict, and grabbed the world headlines with an upsurge in pirate attacks on international shipping in the Indian Ocean. Puntland is a destination for many Somalis displaced by violence in the south.

Unlike its neighbour, breakaway Somaliland, Puntland says it does not seek recognition as an independent entity, wishing instead to be part of a federal Somalia.

The territory takes its name from the Land of Punt, a centre of trade for the ancient Egyptians and a place shrouded in legend.

FACTS

Puntland State of Somalia Capital: Garowe (administrative), Bosasso (commercial) Population 2.4 million

Major languages Somali, Arabic

Major religion Islam

Life expectancy n/a

Currency Somali shilling AFP

LEADER

President: Abdiweli Mohamed Ali "Gas"

Image copyright AFP

This US-trained economist beat the incumbent Abdirahman Muhammad Mahmud "Farole" by one vote in parliament to become the president of the Puntland autonomous region in January 2014.

Mr Gas, who was born in north-central Somalia in 1965 and holds US and Somali joint citizenship, served as prime minister of Somalia in 2011-2012

In the post, oversaw steady progress to drive back the Al-Shabab Islamist militia and to strengthen the central government's remit.

MEDIA

Image copyright Radio Galkayo Image caption Radio Galkayo is affiliated to the authorities

Although Puntland's charter provides for freedom of the press, the authorities have resorted to detaining journalists and closing media outlets.

Private broadcasters are permitted to operate. No newspapers are currently published in Puntland.

TIMELINE

Image copyright Public domain Image caption Forts testify to the power of the former Sultanate of Majeerteen

17th-19th century - The area of current Puntland is ruled by the Sultanate of Majeerteen - a major trading power.

1888-9 - Majeerteen and the rival sultanate of Hobyo become Italian protectorates.

1920s - Both sultanates are annexed to Italian Somaliland.

1960 - Puntland becomes part of a united Somalia with the independence and merger of Italian Somaliland (modern-day Somaliland)and British Somaliland.

1998 - Puntland region declares autonomy after the rest of Somalia collapses into anarchy, but does not seek independence.

2005-2012 - Pirates - mainly operating out of Puntland - pose a major menace to shipping off the Somali coast, before falling away as a threat as a result of an international naval operation.