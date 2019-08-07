Puntland profile
Although Puntland's charter provides for freedom of the press, the authorities have resorted to detaining journalists and closing media outlets.
Radio Puntland and Puntland TV are run by the local authorities. Private broadcasters are permitted to operate. No print newspapers are currently published.
Television
- Puntland TV - run by government
- Somali Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) - private, Bosasso
- Eastern TV Network (ETN) - private
Radio
- Radio Puntland - run by government
- SBC Radio - private, Bosasso
- Radio Midnimo - private, Bosasso
- Radio Daljir - private
- Radio Garowe - private
Internet
- Puntland Post - news website
- Horseed Media - news website