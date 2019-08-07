Somaliland profile

Radio Hargeisa is the Somaliland government's official mouthpiece. The government also runs Somaliland National Television (SLNTV).

Radio is the most accessible medium although Radio Hargeisa is the only permitted domestic outlet. The BBC broadcasts in Hargeisa on 89 FM.

A popular private TV station, Horn Cable TV, is owned by a Somali-American businessman.

TV, online and print media often have political affiliations, says Freedom House. The government targets journalists for covering controversial subjects, and defamation and the publication of "false news" are criminalised.

Reporters Without Borders says media freedom is closely linked to territorial disputes between Somaliland and its neighbour, Puntland. Media outlets have been closed and journalists have been arrested during times of tension.

The press/online

Dawan - government-controlled newspaper

Somaliland Sun - news website, in English

Dhacdo - news website

Television

Radio