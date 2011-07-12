Morocco media guide
The broadcast media are either dominated by the state or reflect the official line. Independent media and journalists can be harassed and persecuted, says Paris based-Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
One of the country's last remaining independent newspapers, Akhbar Al Yawm, closed down in 2021. Social media and websites are the population's main source of information.
The media avoid sensitive issues such as religion, the monarchy and Western Sahara.
The government owns, or has a stake in, RTM and 2M, Morocco's main TV networks. Satellite dishes are widely used, giving access to French and pan-Arab stations.
There is no policy of widespread site filtering. There were 25.5 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 68% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- Le Matin - semi-official daily
- Al-Massae - private, daily
- Assabah - private, daily
- Liberation - private, daily
- L'Economiste - business daily
- Telquel - private, news weekly
Television
- Societe Nationale de Radiodiffusion et de Television (SNRT) - operates state-run Television Marocaine (TVM)
- 2M - partly state-owned
- Al Maghribia - satellite channel operated by RTM and 2M, aimed at Moroccans living abroad
- Medi 1 TV - Tangier-based satellite channel, privately-owned by Moroccan and French concerns
Radio
- Societe Nationale de Radiodiffusion et de Television (SNRT) - state-run, operates national networks in Arabic, French and regional services
- Medi 1 - Tangier-based, privately-owned by Moroccan and French concerns, programmes in Arabic and French
- Aswat Radio - private, FM relays nationally
- Hit Radio - private, FM relays nationally
- Med Radio - private, FM relays nationally