Heavy rain triggers deadly Algeria floods
- 3 October 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Flooding in Algeria has killed at least 10 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, officials have said.
Eight people were killed in the town of el-Bayadh, 700km (435 miles) south of the capital Algiers, reports say.
The dead include three children swept away by an overflowing river. A mother and her infant child are missing.
Bridges and roads have been badly damaged. Several days of heavy rain triggered the floods and officials say another storm is due.
Algeria is often hit by heavy rains and flooding in October.