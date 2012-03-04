'Up to 50 dead' in Guinea lorry crash
Reports say up to 50 people have died and at least 20 injured after a road crash in eastern Guinea.
"A lorry... was the cause of this serious accident which has plunged numerous families into mourning," government minister Alhassane Conde said in a statement, AFP reports.
The lorry was travelling from Moribadou to take passengers to a weekly market in the town of Beyla.
Reports say the lorry crashed into a ravine after its brakes failed.
All the victims were buried in a common grave at the accident site, reports say.
The injured have been taken to hospital in Beyla, an eyewitness told Agence France Presse.