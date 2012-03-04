Image copyright (C) British Broadcasting Corporation

Reports say up to 50 people have died and at least 20 injured after a road crash in eastern Guinea.

"A lorry... was the cause of this serious accident which has plunged numerous families into mourning," government minister Alhassane Conde said in a statement, AFP reports.

The lorry was travelling from Moribadou to take passengers to a weekly market in the town of Beyla.

Reports say the lorry crashed into a ravine after its brakes failed.

All the victims were buried in a common grave at the accident site, reports say.

The injured have been taken to hospital in Beyla, an eyewitness told Agence France Presse.