More than 300,000 people on the island have been made homeless in two killer cyclones this year

At least 65 people were killed and 70,000 left homeless by the latest tropical storm to hit Madagascar, disaster officials have said.

The official report into the impact of Cyclone Irina said the south-eastern Ifanadiana district was most badly hit with landslides and floods.

The scale of the destruction only became known after details trickled in from isolated areas.

The storm first hit the Indian Ocean island nine days ago.

Madagascar's National Bureau of Natural Catastrophes said three people have also been reported missing after Irina.

The storm struck two weeks after Cyclone Giovanna, which killed 35 and left 240,000 homeless.

Irina also went on to batter the coasts of South Africa and Mozambique, but the damage was not so extensive.

Madagascar, the world's fourth largest island, is prone to cyclones and tropical storms, especially in the rainy season between February and May.