Image copyright AFP Image caption General Antonio Injai is one of five coup leaders targeted in the travel ban

The UN Security Council has imposed a travel ban on five leaders of the recent military coup in Guinea-Bissau.

The resolution also demands immediate steps to restore democracy and ensure soldiers return to their barracks.

General Antonio Injai and his forces took power on 12 April, between two rounds of a presidential election.

The UN resolution also threatens an arms embargo and financial sanctions if Guinea-Bissau does not return to civilian rule.

It expresses concern about reports of looting and human rights abuses by the military and about the possible increase in drug trafficking as a result of the coup.

The European Union has already imposed sanctions and the West African group Ecowas has begun deploying forces to Guinea-Bissau to oversee a gradual one-year transition to civilian rule.

About 600 troops are expected to arrive there in the coming days.

The UN is taking part in regional meeting in Ivory Coast over the weekend to discuss the political crises in Guinea-Bissau and Mali which has also suffered a coup.