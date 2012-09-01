At least 30 people are believed to have died after a boat capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the West African state of Guinea on Friday.

There were several survivors, but rescue workers say there is no hope of finding more people alive.

The boat was ferrying people from the capital Conakry to an offshore island. A witness said it had been smashed against some rocks.

Accidents on overcrowded and badly maintained boats are common in Guinea.

"We are continuing the search without hope of finding survivors, that means about 30 are already dead," rescue official Lanfia Camara told AFP news agency.

Eight people including at least one child have so far been confirmed dead.

Witness Ibrahima Bangoura told Reuters news agency most of those on board were female market traders.

He said the boat had been swept against rocks by a strong wind just after leaving port.