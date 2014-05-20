Image copyright AFP Image caption Jose Mario Vaz, from the PAIGC party which led the country to independence, won 62% of the vote

The presidential election in Guinea-Bissau has been won by Jose Mario Vaz after votes were counted from Sunday's run-off, election officials say.

The former finance minister won the most votes in the first round, but failed to secure an outright majority.

He was challenged by Nuno Gomes Nabiam, who correspondents say has close ties to the military.

The army annulled the last election in 2012 and Guinea-Bissau has a record of military coups.

No elected leader has served a full term since independence 40 years ago.

The impoverished West African country of 1.6 million is plagued by corruption and cocaine trafficking.

Mr Vaz, from the PAIGC party which led the country to independence, won 62% of the vote, against 38% for Mr Nabiam.

Turnout was 78%, down from the 90% recorded in April's first round.