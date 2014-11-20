Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many South Africans are losing faith in the police to provide justice

Three South African police officers have been suspended for allegedly not helping a suspected thief who was beaten by a mob and later died.

The incident captured on video, shows some residents in Delft, a Cape Town township, attacking a man.

Two police officers, one eating a banana, can be seen walking past the victim, reports Talk radio 702.

Amid high crime levels and corruption, many South Africans are losing faith in the police to provide justice.

Western Cape Community Safety Minister Dan Plato says the police officers' failure to intervene has damaged the community's trust in the force.

"The tragic incident in Delft saw reactionary failures from both law enforcers and the public which has to be corrected," Mr Plato said in a statement.

"The trusting relationship between communities and policing services has to be restored."