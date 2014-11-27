Sudan clashes kill more than 100

Image copyright AFP Image caption Government troops were not on the ground to separate the factions, a tribal leader said

More than 100 people have been killed over several days of fighting between rival groups of an Arab tribe in Sudan's West Kordofan state.

A tribal leader said the Awlad Omran and al-Ziyoud of the Messiriya tribe began with a land dispute.

The Messiriya are one of the largest tribes in Kordofan, which is the main oil-producing region in Sudan.

The Sudanese government armed the clan during the country's 22-year civil war which ended in 2005.

Guns and heavy weapons were used in the clashes, which continued until Thursday.

"There were no government troops on the ground to separate the fighters and more than 100 have been killed from both sides," one Messiriya leader, Mukhtar Babo Nimir, told the AFP news agency.

In 2011 South Sudan split from Sudan, taking with it most of the oil-producing regions in the south.