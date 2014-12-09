Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Zambian entrepreneur Maybin Mudenda says he started out selling CDs

Maybin Madiba Mudenda, a Zambian who specialises in private equity, started out as a schoolboy selling CDs for pocket money before becoming an insurance sales agent.

As part of the latest series of African Dream, the businessman, who now owns a wheat farming project in Chisamba and Insieme, which holds 50% of African Grey Insurance and 20% of Genesis Finance, shares his tips for those seeking backing for their business ventures and suggests how governments should help.

How to get financial support:

Have an idea . Sometimes young entrepreneurs lack genuinely innovative ideas. To sell yourself to an investor you must offer something unique

Image caption Maybin Madiba Mudenda (r) says fear is the greatest obstacle to success

Have confidence . Lack of investor confidence in young entrepreneurs may be partly because young entrepreneurs lack confidence in themselves. No-one wants to entrust their money to someone who does not trust him- or herself. Fear is one of the greatest obstacles to success

How governments can help: