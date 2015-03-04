Africa

Cape Town wildfires in pictures

  • 4 March 2015
Image caption Wildfires are raging on the outskirts of Cape Town in South Africa, streaking up the sides of the famous Table Mountain national park.
Image caption Fire crews have managed to control a blaze that started on Sunday but are still battling against a bigger fire that began on Monday.
Image caption The firefighters have been working around the clock amid searing summer temperatures.
Image caption The scale of the fires - and their proximity to homes - is visible from this beach at Houtbay, on the outskirts of Cape Town.
Image caption An elderly resident sits amid the ruins of one of several homes destroyed in the blaze.
Image caption Helicopters and aircraft have joined the fight against the blaze - but not in time to save these homes in Tokai, Cape Town.
Image caption The burning vegetation has left a thick pall of smoke - pictured here from Cape Town's Kalk Bay area.