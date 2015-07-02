Image copyright ER24 Image caption The accident did not cause any injuries

A car has flown off a road and smashed through the roof of a house in South Africa's coastal city Durban, emergency services firm ER24 says.

The driver said he drove over a ramp, and this led him to crash into the house in Kwamakhutha township, it said.

He escaped injury, while a person sleeping in a room next to the one where the car landed was also unhurt, ER24 added.

"It's really kind of miraculous," ER24 spokesman Pieter Rossouw told the BBC.

South Africa has a high fatality rate from road accidents caused mainly by bad driving and alcohol abuse.

Image copyright ER24 Image caption One person was sleeping in the house when the car came crashing in

Image copyright ER24 Image caption All the details around the crash are not yet clear

