Africa this week: Five things we've learnt

Some of the quirkier snippets from the news in Africa that we did not know last week:

1): Mugabe wants to marry Obama

Zimababwe's President Robert Mugabe proposes to marry his US counterpart, Barack Obama, after US supreme court legalise gay marriage across the country.

2) It's possible for a car to smash your home and survive

A man drove his car off a road and smashed through the roof of a house in South Africa's coastal city Durban without hurting anyone.

3) Lupita loves elephants

Kenya's Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o started loving elephants when she was six and has now set out on a mission to defend them.

4) Ex-president runs 'empty' IT business

Captain Valentine Strasser who ruled Sierra Leone from 1992 to 1996 is now running an empty IT institute.

5) East African snail farm gathers pace

While snails are a delicacy in parts of West Africa, a Kenyan entrepreneur has set up East Africa's only snail farm, selling the produce to local restaurants.

