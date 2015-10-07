Image copyright AP Image caption The Ebola outbreak in West Africa has killed more than 11,000 people

The three West African countries at the heart of the Ebola epidemic recorded their first week with no new cases since the outbreak began in March 2014.

The outbreak has so far killed more than 11,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

New cases have fallen sharply in 2015, but the WHO has warned that the disease could break out again.

The epidemic is the worst known occurrence of Ebola in history.

More than 500 people believed to have had dangerous contact with an Ebola patient remain under follow-up in Guinea, the WHO said in a report.

It also said several "high-risk" people linked to recent patients in Guinea and Sierra Leone had been lost track of.

Liberia has already been declared free of Ebola transmission after 42 days without a new case. It is the second time the country received the declaration, following a flare-up in June.

Sierra Leone released its last known Ebola patients on 28 September and must now wait to be declared free of Ebola transmission.

Guinea's most recent cases were recorded on 27 September.