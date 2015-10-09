Africa in pictures: 2-8 October 2015

Africa in pictures: 2-8 October 2015Published9 October 2015SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the photos from across Africa this week:image copyrightAPimage captionKenyans wearing animal masks march in the capital, Nairobi, on Saturday to demand an end to the poaching of elephants and rhinos, amid growing concern about their declining numbers...image copyrightAPimage captionThis man takes part in a similar march in the South African city of Johannesburg on the same day.image copyrightPAimage captionOn Wednesday, a Namibian rugby fan amuses spectators with his monkey mask during the World Cup match against Georgia in Sandy Park in England. Namibia lost 16-17 but collected a bonus point for losing by less than seven, their first ever World Cup point.image copyrightAFPimage captionTunisian activist Amina Sboui poses before the a press conference in the capital, Tunis, on Saturday, to express support for a 22-year-old man sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of engaging in homosexual acts.image copyrightEPAimage captionOn Tuesday, a visitor looks at artworks by Benin's Romuald Hazoume at an exhibition in Paris. Named "Picasso Mania", it looks at the influence the French artist on contemporary art.image copyrightReutersimage captionIn Mali's capital, Bamako, on Monday, artist Abdou Ouologuem poses in front of a painting he did with calligraphist Nadim Aboubacar Sadeck, which focuses on Islamic manuscripts and their destruction during the recent insurgency in the north...image copyrightReutersimage captionWhile at dusk on Saturday, lights from Bamako's Martyrs' Bridge are reflected in the Niger river. It was given the name in memory of those killed during Mali's campaign for independence.image copyrightReutersimage captionIn neighbouring Ivory Coast, a girl carries millet flour at a market in the main city, Abidjan, a day earlier...image copyrightReutersimage captionAt the same market, this man works on groundnut seeds in his store. Ivorians are hoping that the 25 October presidential poll, the first since a civil war ended, will go off peacefully.image copyrightAFPimage captionOn Monday, protesters wear banknotes bearing Nelson Mandela's image on their heads in South Africa's parliamentary capital, Cape Town. The powerful Congress of South African Trade Unions organised the protest to call for more to be done to end poverty and rising unemployment.image copyrightReutersimage captionIn this photo released on Friday, an artisanal trader shows gold being prepared for smelting in the mining town of Tarkwa in Ghana's Western Region. Several mining firms have laid off workers in the town as their operations suffer because of falling commodity prices.image captionAnd the BBC's Ruth Nesoba snapped these men in Zanzibar on Wednesday playing a domino game and chatting about politics ahead of elections in Tanzania later this month.