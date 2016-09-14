Botswana Direct
The love story that shocked the world
In 1948, an African prince, Seretse Khama, married a white middle-class clerk in the UK provoking shock in Britain and Africa.
- 14 September 2016
- 14 September 2016
'Eyes' on cows might stop lion attacks
Botswana study indicates lions are put off killing livestock by eyes on cow's rump
- 13 September 2016
- 13 September 2016
Part of the BBC's Direct series featuring different countries
- 9 August 2016
- 9 August 2016
How Botswana has risen from the dust
How the southern African nation managed to make the best of its natural resources.
- 6 September 2016
- 6 September 2016
Your pictures: Botswana
Spectacular landscape and wildlife provide some stunning images from Botswana.
- 8 September 2016
- 8 September 2016
Botswana profile
- 3 April 2018
- 3 April 2018
The rise of Botswana's rough diamonds
- 2 September 2016
- 2 September 2016
Lions, rhinos and elephants
- 9 September 2016