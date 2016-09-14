Botswana Direct

Video 4:09

The love story that shocked the world

In 1948, an African prince, Seretse Khama, married a white middle-class clerk in the UK provoking shock in Britain and Africa.

  • 14 September 2016
  • From the section Magazine

'Eyes' on cows might stop lion attacks

Botswana study indicates lions are put off killing livestock by eyes on cow's rump

  • 13 September 2016
  • From the section Africa

More about Botswana Direct

Part of the BBC's Direct series featuring different countries

How Botswana has risen from the dust

How the southern African nation managed to make the best of its natural resources.

  • 6 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Image gallery

Your pictures: Botswana

Spectacular landscape and wildlife provide some stunning images from Botswana.

  • 8 September 2016
  • From the section Africa

Watch/Listen

Video 1:19

Diamond worker

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video 1:19

Conservationist

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video 1:50

Health worker

  • 1 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video 0:58

Fashion mogul

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video 1:33

Gay activist

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video

How to succeed at business in a refugee camp

  • 22 July 2019
  • From the section Africa

Botswana profile

  • 3 April 2018
  • From the section Africa

The rise of Botswana's rough diamonds

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa

Lions, rhinos and elephants

  • 9 September 2016

Watch/Listen

Video 1:19

Diamond worker

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video 1:19

Conservationist

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video 1:50

Health worker

  • 1 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video 0:58

Fashion mogul

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video 1:33

Gay activist

  • 2 September 2016
  • From the section Africa
Video

How to succeed at business in a refugee camp

  • 22 July 2019
  • From the section Africa