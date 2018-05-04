Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 27 April - 3 May 2018

  • 4 May 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Members of South Africa's trade union take a break from their May Day march to push for better wages to pose with statues in Cape Town on 1 May 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Members of South Africa's trade union federation take a break from their May Day march to push for better wages to pose with statues in Cape Town...
In Kenya, performers entertain audiences at the May Day celebrations in the capital, Nairobi on 1 May 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, performers entertain audiences at the official celebrations in the capital, Nairobi.
Members of the Sudanese honour guard stand to attention as they wait for the arrival of the Ethiopian prime minister in Khartoum on 2 May 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Members of the Sudanese guard of honour stand to attention as they wait for the arrival of the Ethiopian prime minister in Khartoum.
A woman makes clay pots during the opening ceremony of a tourism fair in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan on 27 April 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A woman makes clay pots during the opening ceremony of a tourism fair in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan.
In Zimbabwe, a group of acrobats perform for a captive audience during the annual Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) on 1 May 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Zimbabwe, a group of acrobats performs for a captive audience during the annual Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa)...
In Zimbabwe, a group of performers perform for a captive audience during the annual Harare International Festival of the Arts ( Hifa) on 1 May 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The annual festival showcases the best local, regional and international arts and culture with performances of theatre, dance, music, circus, fashion and visual arts.
'Burners' have fun on a huge photographic frame used to take selfies during the annual Afrikaburn Festival held in the Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa on 27 April 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption "Burners" have fun on a huge photographic frame used to take selfies during the annual Afrikaburn Festival held in the Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa.
Malawi's former president Joyce Banda poses for a picture at the Chileka International Airport in Blantyre, southern Malawi, after returning home from a self-imposed exile on 28 April 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Malawi's former President Joyce Banda poses for a picture at the Chileka International Airport in Blantyre, after returning home from a self-imposed exile.
A soldier of the 21st Motorized Infantry Brigade prepares to leave for a night patrol in the outskirts of Buea, South-West Region of Cameroon on April 26, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A stern look from a Cameroonian soldier preparing to leave for a night patrol on the outskirts of Buea town in the troubled South-West region...
Soldiers of the 21st Motorized Infantry Brigade patrol in the streets of Buea, South-West Region of Cameroon on April 26, 2018. A social crisis that began in November 2016 has turned into armed conflict since October 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The soldiers are battling several small armed groups demanding the independence of the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon, bordering Nigeria.
A Tunisian man rides his bike past graffiti in the Tunisian resort island of Djerba on May 1, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Tunisia, a man rides his bicycle leisurely past graffiti in the resort island of Djerba...
A competitor waves at a Moroccan woman as he rides his bikes during the 600 km ( 372 miles) Titan Desert mountain bike race on 30 April 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The pace is a bit faster in Morocco but a cyclist takes time to wave at a woman as he competes in the 600 km (372 miles) Titan Desert mountain bike race.
A cafe server carries hot coals for customers' waterpipes (shisha) at a cafe in downtown Cairo with a mural seen painted in the background (R) depicting the smiling face of Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah on 30 April 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A waiter carries hot coals for customers' waterpipes (shisha) at a cafe in downtown Cairo with a mural seen painted in the background (R) depicting the smiling face of Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.

