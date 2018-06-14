World Cup 2018: Pick your all-time African XI
- 14 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five African nations are playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Over the years, there have been some exceptional African players who have competed on football's greatest stage.
Sorry, your browser is not supported.
Using our interactive tool, pick your all-time African World Cup dream team from our shortlist, put together by a panel of BBC Africa football experts. Share your team with friends and get stats about your players' World Cup history.
Choose Defender
Your formation has been changed. Please update your team
Credits
Development by Olawale Malomo, Design by Olaniyi Adebimpe, Produced by Hugo Williams