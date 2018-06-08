Democratic Republic of Congo warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba has successfully overturned his landmark conviction.

Bemba, a former vice-president of DR Congo, was found guilty of war crimes committed in the neighbouring Central African Republic (CAR) in 2002-2003 by the International Criminal Court.

He was accused of failing to stop his rebels from killing and raping people.

The ICC has now upheld his appeal against the 2016 ruling, to cheers from his supporters in the gallery.

