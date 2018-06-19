Almost one hundred football officials across West Africa and Kenya have been caught on camera accepting cash in a sting operation.

It's part of a two-year long undercover investigation by controversial Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

BBC Africa Eye has had exclusive access to the footage for their latest documentary.

In one case a World Cup bound assistant referee from Kenya accepted six hundred dollars from a man posing as an official of a Ghanaian premiership team.

This is a film by Africa Eye, BBC Africa's new investigations unit.