In pictures: Despair as Senegal crash out of World Cup

Image copyright Getty Images Sport Image caption Senegal defender Salif Sané looks devastated as the final whistle is blown in Russia's Samara arena

Senegal came so close but in the end have been eliminated from the World Cup because they had received more yellow cards than Japan.

That means all five African teams - Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria - have been knocked out of the group stages.

It's the first time since 1982 that no African team has made it through to the knockout stage.

And the first time that the fair-play rule regarding yellow cards has been used in the World Cup.

Here is how Senegal's 1-0 defeat to Colombia played out.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans of both teams are all smiles before kick-off

Image copyright AFP Image caption This Senegal supporter takes the team's "Lions of Teranga" nickname quite literally

Image copyright AFP Image caption Senegal have an early penalty call overruled by the video assistant referee system (VAR) after this challenge on Sadio Mané...

Image copyright Alex Duval Smith/BBC Image caption ..a decision which outraged some supporters watching in Place de l'Obélisque, in Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Senegal had some good opportunities but even star striker Sadio Mané (L) was unable to breach the Colombian defence

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Colombia's Johan Mojica is shown a yellow card by referee Milorad Mazic in the 45th minute...

Image copyright EPA Image caption ..later Mbaye Niang of Senegal gets a yellow card for bringing down Colombia's Yerry Mina with a high boot - but this was not the card which caused Senegal's elimination

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Colombia score the only goal after 73 minutes with this header from Yerry Mina...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Senegal coach Aliou Cissé waves on the sidelines to try and calm his players down

Image copyright Alex Duval Smith/BBC Image caption An anxious wait follows for fans watching the last few minutes in the Senegalese capital

Image copyright Getty Images Sport Image caption When the final whistle comes the disappointment on the players' faces is plain to see...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ..as Senegal sign off from the 2018 World Cup...