In pictures: Despair as Senegal crash out of World Cup

  • 28 June 2018
Salif Sane of Senegal looks dejected following his sides defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Senegal and Colombia at Samara Arena on June 28, 2018 in Samara, Russia. Image copyright Getty Images Sport
Image caption Senegal defender Salif Sané looks devastated as the final whistle is blown in Russia's Samara arena

Senegal came so close but in the end have been eliminated from the World Cup because they had received more yellow cards than Japan.

That means all five African teams - Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria - have been knocked out of the group stages.

It's the first time since 1982 that no African team has made it through to the knockout stage.

And the first time that the fair-play rule regarding yellow cards has been used in the World Cup.

Here is how Senegal's 1-0 defeat to Colombia played out.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Fans of both teams are all smiles before kick-off
Image copyright AFP
Image caption This Senegal supporter takes the team's "Lions of Teranga" nickname quite literally
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Senegal have an early penalty call overruled by the video assistant referee system (VAR) after this challenge on Sadio Mané...
Image copyright Alex Duval Smith/BBC
Image caption ..a decision which outraged some supporters watching in Place de l'Obélisque, in Senegal's capital, Dakar.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Senegal had some good opportunities but even star striker Sadio Mané (L) was unable to breach the Colombian defence
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Colombia's Johan Mojica is shown a yellow card by referee Milorad Mazic in the 45th minute...
Image copyright EPA
Image caption ..later Mbaye Niang of Senegal gets a yellow card for bringing down Colombia's Yerry Mina with a high boot - but this was not the card which caused Senegal's elimination
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Colombia score the only goal after 73 minutes with this header from Yerry Mina...
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Senegal coach Aliou Cissé waves on the sidelines to try and calm his players down
Image copyright Alex Duval Smith/BBC
Image caption An anxious wait follows for fans watching the last few minutes in the Senegalese capital
Image copyright Getty Images Sport
Image caption When the final whistle comes the disappointment on the players' faces is plain to see...
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ..as Senegal sign off from the 2018 World Cup...
Image copyright AFP
Image caption ..and their defeat means no African side remains in the tournament.

