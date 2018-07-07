Africa

In pictures: The Durban July in South Africa

  • 7 July 2018
A women looks up at the clock during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse race in Durban, on July 7, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The race, now in its 122nd year, bills itself as Africa's greatest horseracing event

It is the highlight of the South African social calendar.

Every year, the Durban July horse race attracts thousands to the eastern city's Greyville Racecourse - although the horses are somewhat overshadowed by the extravagant outfits.

A favourite with celebrities and politicians alike, the challenge this year was to create a timeless fashion piece, and use the elements of a watch face to inspire outfits, to fit in with the theme "It Is Time".

You can judge how well they did in the pictures below:

Local fashionistas George Lambrou (L) and Goodness Anele (R) pose for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July in Durban, on July 7, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption For people like local fashionistas George Lambrou (left) and Goodness Anele, the race was a chance to show off their individual style
Nozipho Zuma poses for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse races in Durban, on July 7, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Nozipho Zuma donned an outfit inspired by Lindo Mathebula, who told IOL it was "time to go back to our African roots"
People cheer during the main race of the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse race in Durban, on 7 July 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Other race-goers were pictured getting caught up in the excitement of the day
Mmamello Motloung and Zolani Mguzulwa pose for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse races in Durban, on 7 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mmamello Motloung (right) and Zolani Mguzulwa told one reporter they believed it a time "for funky people"
South African fashion designer Mado Smaili poses for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse races in Durban, on 7 July 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption South African fashion designer Mado Smaili took the brief more literally
People watch the start of the 2018 editon of the Vodacom Durban July horse race in Durban, on 7 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some outfits may have been more understated, but no less elegant
Mike Wheeler (L) and Win Wheeler pose for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse races in Durban, on 7 July 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Win Wheeler (right) also incorporated the theme into her hat - which was designed by her husband, Mike (left)
Mandla Mvubu poses for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse races in Durban, on 7 July 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mandla Mvubu, meanwhile, appears to have been inspired by royalty with his outfit
Jockey Anton Marcus rides Do it Again after winning the Vodacom Durban July horse race in Durban, on July 7, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Of course, there was also the racing. Jockey Anton Marcus, who won the Durban July on his horse Do it Again, bagging himself the $315,000 (£237,000) prize

All photos AFP

