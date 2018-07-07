Image copyright AFP Image caption The race, now in its 122nd year, bills itself as Africa's greatest horseracing event

It is the highlight of the South African social calendar.

Every year, the Durban July horse race attracts thousands to the eastern city's Greyville Racecourse - although the horses are somewhat overshadowed by the extravagant outfits.

A favourite with celebrities and politicians alike, the challenge this year was to create a timeless fashion piece, and use the elements of a watch face to inspire outfits, to fit in with the theme "It Is Time".

You can judge how well they did in the pictures below:

Image copyright AFP Image caption For people like local fashionistas George Lambrou (left) and Goodness Anele, the race was a chance to show off their individual style

Image copyright AFP Image caption Nozipho Zuma donned an outfit inspired by Lindo Mathebula, who told IOL it was "time to go back to our African roots"

Image copyright AFP Image caption Other race-goers were pictured getting caught up in the excitement of the day

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mmamello Motloung (right) and Zolani Mguzulwa told one reporter they believed it a time "for funky people"

Image copyright AFP Image caption South African fashion designer Mado Smaili took the brief more literally

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some outfits may have been more understated, but no less elegant

Image copyright AFP Image caption Win Wheeler (right) also incorporated the theme into her hat - which was designed by her husband, Mike (left)

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mandla Mvubu, meanwhile, appears to have been inspired by royalty with his outfit

Image copyright AFP Image caption Of course, there was also the racing. Jockey Anton Marcus, who won the Durban July on his horse Do it Again, bagging himself the $315,000 (£237,000) prize

All photos AFP