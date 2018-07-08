Image copyright Reuters Image caption New Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (left) is meeting veteran Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has begun a visit to Eritrea, days after the two countries agreed to end a two decade-old border dispute.

He was welcomed in the Eritrean capital Asmara by President Isaias Afewerki. The trip follows a visit to Addis Ababa by an Eritrean delegation.

Mr Abiy, who took office in April, has accepted a ruling awarding disputed territory to Eritrea.

Eritrea won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a lengthy conflict.

But within five years the neighbours were fighting over remote border areas, including the town of Badme.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ethiopia had refused to remove its troops from the region around Badme

Tens of thousands of people were killed in two years of fighting.

The land was awarded to Eritrea by a 2002 border commission ruling, but Ethiopia refused to accept it and retained its troops there.

The two sides have remained on a war footing since then.

