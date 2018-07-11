Africa

Nigerian law student allowed to wear hijab at graduation ceremony

  • 11 July 2018
Amasa Firdaus Image copyright Bashir Ahmed
Image caption Amasa Firdaus said wearing a hijab was her right

A Nigerian law graduate has finally been called to the bar months after she was blocked from attending the ceremony for insisting on wearing a hijab.

The body in charge of admitting graduating law students had said Amasa Firdaus was breaking the dress code.

Ms Firdaus said her rights were being violated.

The Ilorin University graduate wore a wig on top of her headscarf at Tuesday's ceremony for 1,550 students in the capital, Abuja.

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria welcomed the news of her graduation, saying the Nigerian law school "has shown enough maturity".

Blocking Ms Firdaus' graduation "would have been a breach of her right", it said.

An aide to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari joined others in tweeting commendations to Ms Firdaus:

