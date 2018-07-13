Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 July 2018

  • 13 July 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

An albino model in a black hat the Durban July race event, Durban , South Africa - Friday 6 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption An albino model takes part in a show on Friday at South Africa's famous Durban July - a racing event where fashionistas take centre stage.
Pope Francis (l) and Coptic Pope Tawadros II, who releases a dove in Bari, Italy - Saturday 7 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Egypt's Coptic Pope Tawadros II, flanked by head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis, releases a dove the next day after meeting clerics in Italy.
Horsemen at the Tan-Tan Moussem Berber festival, Tan-Tan, Morocco - Sunday 8 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Horsemen ride in a choreographed cavalry charge during the opening ceremony of a Berber festival in Morocco on Sunday…
Boys ride camels at Tan-Tan Moussem Berber in Tan-Tan, Morocco - Friday 6 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The annual event in the western desert town of Tan-Tan celebrates local traditions...
A Moroccan woman from the southern desert, wearing a traditional outfit in Tan-Tan, Morocco - Sunday 8 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption And it brings together nomadic groups from across northern Africa.
Uganda Cranes' Michel Okorach (L) attempts to fend off Kenya's Vincent Mose in a rugby match in Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 7 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A Ugandan rugby player fends off a Kenyan rival during a World Cup qualifier in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Saturday…
Kenyan rugby fans cheering in Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 7 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The Kenyans went on to win the match 38-22 - much to the delight of these fans.
Schoolgirls in blue headscarves line up for lunch in Kajiado, Kenya - Wednesday 11 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Schoolgirls are pictured queuing for lunch on Wednesday in Kajiado in southern Kenya.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki (R) hugging in Asmara, Eritrea - Monday 9 July 2018 Image copyright GHIDEON MUSA ARON VISAFRIC/Reuters
Image caption A historic hug on Monday between Ethiopia's prime minister (L) and his Eritrean counterpart (R) ended a 20-year state of war between their nations.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) greet each other at State House in Abuja, Nigeria - Wednesday 11 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption It is all smiles on Wednesday when South Africa's leader Cyril Ramaphosa (L) greets Muhammadu Buhari at the Nigerian leader's residence in Abuja.
Power lines pictured at night in Khayelitsha township, South Africa - Tuesday 10 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Power lines are seen on Tuesday in South Africa's Khayelitsha township, where many people hook up illegal extensions to the grid.
Nigeria's national amputee football team pray, Lagos, Nigeria - Friday 6 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Nigeria's national amputee football team meets to pray before the start of a training session in the city of Lagos on Friday.
MDC supporters dressed in red hang from a vehicle during a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe - Wednesday 11 July 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Opposition supporters in Zimbabwe's capital show their red cards on Wednesday in a protest calling for electoral reforms ahead of polls on 30 July.
A Uganda journalists with his camera amid tear gas in Kampala, Uganda - Wednesday 11 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Ugandan journalist films riot police as they fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital, Kampala, on Wednesday…
A police officer with a weapon to shoot tear gas canisters in Kampala, Uganda - Wednesday 11 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The protest was against taxes that have been imposed on those using social media, which the government has now promised to review.
People watching a broadcast on a giant screen in Alua, Mozambique - Friday 6 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption And children in northern Mozambique watch cartoons during a break in the broadcast of the World Cup Brazil v Belgium quarter-final on Friday.

