Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 July 2018

  • 20 July 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

French football fans in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Sunday 15 July 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Football fans cheer on the French team as they watch the World Cup final on Sunday in the Ivorian city of Abidjan…
France's defender Presnel Kimpembe kisses the World Cup trophy after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption France's victory - with a multiracial squad including 14 players eligible to play for African teams - has been hailed by many fans as a victory for Africa.
Kenyans with US flags in Kogelo, Kenya - Monday 16 July 2016 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The next day, Kenyans gather by the side of the road to greet Barak Obama on his visit to his father's home village in the west of the country…
A Kenyan man sitting on a motorbike decorated with a poster of Barack Obama and the Kenyan and US flags, Kogelo, Kenya - Monday 16 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption One man decorated his motorbike in honour of the former US president...
A nun with a badge of Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga and former US president Barack Obama - Kogelo, Kenya - Monday 16 July 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption This nun does not hide her political leanings as she stands waiting for Mr Obama, who was coming to open a sports and training centre...
Barack Obama holds a basketball as he addresses people at the launch of Sauti Kuu resource centre in Kenya - Monday 16 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mr Obama tells those gathered for the ceremony about the positive influence of basketball in his life.
A child from Northlen Primary school sticks a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela on the chalkboard in Durban on 18 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday, schoolchildren in the South African city of Durban mark 100 years since the birth of late President Nelson Mandela...
Sand sculpture of former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela is seen at the Bay of Bengal Sea's eastern coast beach as it is creating by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik for visitors attraction on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary at Puri, 65 km away from the eastern Indian state odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, on July 18, 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day, a sand artist creates this tribute to the anti-apartheid icon on a beach in India's coastal city of Puri.
People on camels in Gao, Mali - Wednesday 18 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Dignitaries ride on camels to an election campaign rally in Gao in northern Mali on Wednesday.
Protesters in Rabat, Morocco - Sunday 15 July 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Moroccans in the capital, Rabat, call on Sunday for the release of those jailed for taking part in anti-government protests in al-Hoceima last year.
People wade through water in Aboisso, Ivory Coast - Saturday 14 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption People wade through water in Aboisso in south-eastern Ivory Coast on Saturday after flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
A police officer in front of a passenger train which derailed in al-Badrasheen, Egypt - Friday 13 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A police officer stands guard in front of a passenger train which derailed south of Egypt's capital Cairo on Friday.
Nigerian musician Seun Kuti (R) and his band perform at the Festival Pirineos Sur, Huesca, Spain - Saturday 14 July 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption And Nigerian musician Seun Kuti (R) and his band perform on Saturday at a festival on a floating stage in Huesca in Spain.

