Image copyright AFP Image caption There has been an uptick in reports of violence ahead of the Zimbabwean presidential poll

Zimbabwe's election campaign has been marred by a growing number of reports of voter intimidation and threats of violence, a UN official has said.

This includes forcing people to attend rallies, especially in rural areas, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

"There has also been the worrying use of disparaging language against female political candidates" the UN said.

A recent Afrobarometer poll said the 30 July vote will provide no clear winner.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is from the ruling ZANU-PF party, is the favourite to win the vote.

His main opposition Nelson Chamisa, 40, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

The UN says reports of voter intimidation have come from Mashonalnd Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Midlands and Manicaland.

Reported incidents of voter intimidation largely come from rural areas but it is not yet clear how widespread the issue is, BBC's Shingai Nyoka says.

While visiting the constituency of Mudzi North, in the country's northwest, a MDC election agent said he was threatened with force to become an assisted voter.

"This tactic was used in the past, where people perceived to MDC supporters were forced to become assisted voters and village elders voted in their place" Ms Nyoka says.

A village head told Ms Nyoka that he was told to vote with the other villahe heads or the villagers would be "told that the violence of 2008 [Zimbabwe election] will be visited."

"We also heard from one of the village heads, who was told to vote with the other village heads" she said. "If he didn't he would be suspended from his post, as hie was in 2008 and people will be told that the violence of 2008 will be visited.

There are more than 120 political parties registered for this month's elections, and there are likely to be 23 presidential candidates to choose from on the ballot.

The youth vote is expected to be key. More than half of Zimbabweans are now under 25 and about 43.5% of registered voters are under 35.