Cameroon Burning: understanding the country's conflict
- 3 September 2018
Hundreds of shocking mobile phone videos from Cameroon have surfaced in the past six months. They are coming from the English speaking part of the country, where rebels are fighting to form an independent state called "Ambazonia."
BBC Africa Eye has analysed these films, shedding fresh light on who is responsible for the violence.