In the Somali neighbourhoods of Nairobi, Kenya, there are drug rehab centres where treatment has turned into violent abuse.

BBC Africa Eye's latest undercover investigation goes inside an Islamic rehab centre that offers healing to people suffering from addiction or mental health problems. Behind closed doors, however, these patients are routinely abused, beaten, and forced to drink a toxic liquid called 'harmala'.

Led by Somali reporter Jamal Osman, this film takes us into the secretive world of the Somali healing business and exposes the men who make money from the abuse of the vulnerable.

Warning: Contains disturbing scenes. The names of abuse victims in this film have been changed.