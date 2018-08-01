Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Zanu-PF supporters hold up pictures of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a pre-vote rally

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has won the most seats in parliament, according to incomplete official results.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party is poised to win a substantial parliamentary majority in Monday's poll - the first elections since long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted.

The results of the presidential vote are yet to be released.

On Tuesday, the opposition MDC Alliance said that vote had been rigged and that its candidate Nelson Chamisa had won.

Overseas election monitoring teams are to issue their reports on the parliamentary and presidential poll later on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced 110 seats for Zanu-PF so far, and 41 for MDC Alliance, ZBC state media reported.

There are 210 seats in the National Assembly's lower house.

Monday's polls attracted a high turnout of 70%.