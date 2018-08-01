Image copyright Getty Images

The army and police have clashed with supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance who took to the streets amid allegations that the ruling Zanu-PF party rigged Monday's presidential and parliamentary vote.

On Wednesday, parliamentary results indicated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF was heading for a big majority, while the presidential result still remained to be declared.

The MDC Alliance says its presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won Monday's election.

Local residents dispersed as opposition MDC supporters started fires in the streets of Zimbabwe's capital Harare.

Riot police used water cannon and tear gas to control chaotic scenes as crowds burned tyres and pelted police vans with stones.

Police with shields and batons initially contained the protesters but as the situation turned violent they began chasing people through the streets.

Truckloads of anti-riot officers were called in to help clear the streets as tensions escalated.

