In pictures: Zimbabwe election protesters clash with police

  • 1 August 2018
Zimbabwean anti riot police officers close the gate of the Rainbow Towers where the election's results were announced, as supporters of the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) protest against alleged widespread fraud in Harare, 1 August 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

The army and police have clashed with supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance who took to the streets amid allegations that the ruling Zanu-PF party rigged Monday's presidential and parliamentary vote.

On Wednesday, parliamentary results indicated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF was heading for a big majority, while the presidential result still remained to be declared.

The MDC Alliance says its presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won Monday's election.

Supporters of Zimbabwean opposition MDC Alliance take part in a protest in Harare over alleged fraud in the country's election, 1 August 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Locals run as supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party of Nelson Chamisa burn barricades in Harare, Zimbabwe, 1 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters

Local residents dispersed as opposition MDC supporters started fires in the streets of Zimbabwe's capital Harare.

A protester gestures toward police water cannon outside the gates of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) during a protest against polling results in Harare, Zimbabwe, 1 August 2018 Image copyright EPA

Riot police used water cannon and tear gas to control chaotic scenes as crowds burned tyres and pelted police vans with stones.

Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa, sing and dance as they march in the streets of Harare, 1 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party of Nelson Chamisa sing and dance as they march in the streets of Harare, 1 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters

Police with shields and batons initially contained the protesters but as the situation turned violent they began chasing people through the streets.

A supporter of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party of Nelson Chamisa gestures to the riot police as they march on the streets of Harare, 1 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Zimbabwean anti riot police officers observe a supporter of the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) who is taking part in a protest against alleged widespread fraud by the election authority and ruling party, after the announcement of the election's results, outside the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) headquarters in Harare, 1 August 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

Truckloads of anti-riot officers were called in to help clear the streets as tensions escalated.

