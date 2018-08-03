A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Friday, a child sleeps on a train headed to the South African town of Musina, which is on the border with Zimbabwe.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The following day, women from the Ethiopian diaspora cheer Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his visit to the US.

Image copyright EPA Image caption People cool themselves down in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday as the temperature soars in the Egyptian city of Port Said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption On the same day, a vanilla farmer tends to his crop in the volcanic Comoros archipelago ahead of a referendum on presidential term limits.

Image copyright EPA Image caption An opposition supporter protests in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Wednesday about the delay in announcing election results.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Sunday, boxers square up to each other during a tournament in Kibera in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Delegates celebrate the 19th anniversary of Mohammed VI's accession to the Moroccan throne on Tuesday.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The arrival of the Ethiopian Orthodox patriarch Bishop Merkorios, who'd been in exile for 27 years, is met with harp music and song in Addis Ababa...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Other members of the welcoming musical ensemble in the Ethiopian capital perform on ceremonial horns.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Across the continent in Mali's capital Bamako, a man takes it easy by a polling station during Sunday's presidential election.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andry Rajoelina, the former president of Madagascar, power poses as he tries to make a comeback during a rally in the capital, Antananarivo.

Image copyright EPA Image caption And women in the South African city of Cape Town march to parliament during a countrywide demonstration against gender abuse.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters