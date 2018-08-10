Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 August 2018

  • 10 August 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopian Orthodox believers gather at Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa - 4 August 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A woman is among tens of thousands of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrating the return of exiled patriarch Bishop Merkorios to the capital, Addis Ababa, on Friday.
Tens of thousands of Ethiopian Orthodox believers gather at Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, on August 4, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Boys, who were not born when the patriarch fled to the US 27 years ago, join in singing hymns at the city's Millennium Hall.
Soldiers of the Ivorian Special Forces parade during celebrations in Abidjan marking the 58th anniversary of Ivory Coast's independence from France - Tuesday 7 August 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, Ivory Coast's special forces, with their faces painted in the green of the national flag, parade during celebrations marking 58 years of independence from France.
A man in traditional Khoi San regalia waits before a land expropriation hearing being held in a church in Cape Town - Friday 4 August 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man in Khoi San regalia in Cape Town on Friday attends a public hearing about the South African government's plan to expropriate white-owned land without compensation.
The unveiling of the identical car used by the police to arrest anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela 56 years ago in Howick, some 125 km (78 miles) outside Durban - Saturday 5 August 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The next day, people take part in the unveiling of the identical car used by police to arrest anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela 56 years ago in Howick, some 125km (78 miles) from Durban.
Mahmoud Yasser, mechanical engineering student from Helwan University, drives an air-powered vehicle in Cairo, Egypt - Tuesday 7 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Tuesday, an engineering student drives an air-powered vehicle that he helped design to promote clean energy in Egypt's capital, Cairo.
A man walks in front of graffiti in Cairo, Egypt - Monday 6 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In the city on Monday, a man walks in front of some graffiti that includes the words: "Egypt is in the heart".
A girl looks on next to a defaced campaign poster of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Zimbabwe - Monday 6 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day, a girl in Zimbabwe stands near a defaced poster of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa in the capital, Harare - an opposition stronghold.
Children attend Sunday School at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on August 05, 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption These girls attend Sunday school at Harare's Catholic cathedral the day before.
A Kenyan woman (C), who lost her relative, poses for a photo being taken by her friend as she stands in front of the plaque bearing the names of those killed during the 1998 bombing of US Embassy, at the August 7th memorial park in Nairobi, Kenya, 07 August 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A woman who lost a relative in an al-Qaeda bombing in Kenya's capital 20 years ago points to a commemorative plaque on Tuesday naming the more than 200 who died.
Men transport sheep on their motorcycles, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt - Thursday 9 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Back in Egypt on Thursday, men transport sheep on motorcycles in Giza on the outskirts of Cairo ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha...
A vendor carries a sold sheep to the customer's car, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo,, Egypt August 9, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Here a vendor takes this animal to a customer's car. Also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, the festival commemorates Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son to God.
A rider on his horse jumps over a barrier during the Knights of Libya Festival in Benghazi, Libya - Tuesday 7 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And a rider in the Libyan city of Benghazi show off his horse's skills at an annual equestrian event - the Knights of Libya Festival - on Tuesday.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC