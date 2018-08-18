Image copyright AFP

Kofi Annan, the first black African to become UN secretary-general, has died aged 80 in Switzerland, his aides say.

He "passed away peacefully on Saturday after a short illness", the foundation named after him said on Saturday.

Mr Annan served two terms as UN chief from 1997 to 2006, and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work for his efforts.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

In a statement announcing his death, the Kofi Annan Foundation described him as a "global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world".

"Wherever there was suffering or need, he reached out and touched many people with his deep compassion and empathy. He selflessly placed others first, radiating genuine kindness, warmth and brilliance in all he did."

The diplomat, who was originally from Ghana, had been living near the Swiss city of Geneva for several years before his death.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2001 for helping to revitalise the international body, during a period that coincided with the Iraq War and the HIV/Aids pandemic.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kofi Annan's wife, Nane, was by his side when he died

Kofi Annan described his greatest achievement as the Millennium Development Goals which - for the first time - set global targets on issues such as poverty and child mortality.

However, Mr Annan was not immune to criticism. His critics blamed him for the UN's failure to halt the genocide in Rwanda in the 1990s when he was head of the organisation's peacekeeping operations.

Later, after the US-led invasion of Iraq, he and his son were accused of being involved in the "oil for food corruption scandal" that led some to call for his resignation, though he was later exonerated.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kofi Annan was photographed just a month before his death attending an Elders event in Johannesburg

In an interview with the BBC's HardTalk to mark his 80th birthday in April, Mr Annan acknowledged the UN's shortcomings, saying it "can be improved, it is not perfect but if it didn't exist you would have to create it".

"I am a stubborn optimist, I was born an optimist and will remain an optimist," he added.

Current UN chief Antonio Guterres has been leading the tributes to his predecessor, describing Mr Annan as "a guiding force for good".

"In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination," he said in a statement.

UN high commissioner for human rights Zeid Raad Al Hussein said in a tweet he was grief-stricken over Annan's death:

I am grief-stricken over the death of Kofi Annan. Kofi was the epitome of human decency and grace. In a world now filled with leaders who are anything but that, the world's loss becomes even more painful. He was a friend to thousands and a leader of millions. — Zeid Raad Al Hussein (@raad_zeid) August 18, 2018

Tributes have been pouring in from world leaders and diplomats.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kofi Annan. One of the true global leaders of our age. A man of courage, wisdom and friendship. I'm honored to have had the privilege of working for him. — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) August 18, 2018

Saddened to hear that Kofi Annan has passed away. His warmth should never be mistaken for weakness. Annan showed that one can be a great humanitarian and a strong leader at the same time. The UN and the world have lost one of their giants. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 18, 2018

Sad to hear of the death of Kofi Annan. A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) August 18, 2018

Annan's diplomatic career continued after retirement from the UN, with a successful role in negotiations for a power-sharing deal to end post-election violence in Kenya in 2008. A year earlier, he set up his foundation aimed at promoting global sustainable development, security and peace.

In 2012 he was made chair of The Elders, a peace and human rights advocacy group started by South Africa's Nelson Mandela.

His most recent role was chairing an independent commission investigation Myanmar's Rohingya crisis.

Annan's wife, Nane, and three children were "by his side during his last days", the Kofi Annan Foundation said.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered flags be flown at half-mast across the country and in diplomatic missions across the world for seven days, starting on Monday.