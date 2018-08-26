Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Mnangagwa won just over half the vote, election officials say

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as Zimbabwe's president a day after his main challenger reaffirmed his rejection of the election result.

Earlier on Sunday US election observers said the country lacked a "tolerant democratic culture".

On Friday the Constitutional Court rejected the opposition's claims of fraud, saying there was no evidence.

July's poll was the first since long-time leader Robert Mugabe was ousted from power last year.

Two days after the vote, at least six people were killed in clashes between the army and supporters of the opposition MDC Alliance who alleged that party leader Nelson Chamisa had been robbed of victory.

Hours before Mr Mnangagwa's inauguration, the US International Republican Institute and National Democratic Institute said Zimbabwe's system did not allow political parties to be treated equally and citizens to vote freely.

They urged all sides to avoid "acts or threats of retribution against political rivals following the Constitutional Court's decision".

Relishing the moment

By Shingai Nyoka, BBC News, Harare

Thousands of supporters in bright Zanu-PF party regalia stood in line for hours before the ceremony.

It's a festive affair with top flight artists performing onstage as they waited for Mr Mnangagwa to arrive.

Outside dozens of vendors are roasting meat and selling food. Big Businesses posted billboards congratulating Mr Mnangagwa.

Regional heads of state past and present are here, the endorsement that president-elect Mnangagwa was looking for.

Security has been tighter than usual around the stadium, with rigorous checks.

The main opposition is not represented here. But Mr Mnangagwa's supporters don't seem to care. This is their moment and they want to relish it.

Mr Mnangagwa, from the Zanu-PF party of Mr Mugabe, sworn in at an event attended by thousands of people.

He took the oath before Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who was among the judges who dismissed the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa's claims of vote-rigging.

But after the ruling Mr Chamisa insisted that he had a "legitimate claim" to lead the country and vowed to lead peaceful protests.

"The court's decision is not the people's decision," Mr Chamisa said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Chamisa says he rejects the court decision upholding the result

The US has maintained some sanctions on senior Zanu-PF officials including Mr Mnangagwa. The EU has removed most of its sanctions.

EU election observers said after the Constitutional Court ruling that all parties should accept the verdict but also suggesting that President Mnangagwa had benefited from an "un-level playing field".