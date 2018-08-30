South Africa violence targets Soweto's foreign-owned shops
- 30 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been killed in South Africa during violence on Wednesday targeting foreign-owned businesses in Soweto, police say.
Pictures from AFP and Reuters