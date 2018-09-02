Africa

Somalia's capital Mogadishu hit by 'huge explosion'

  • 2 September 2018
Map showing Somalia and Mogadishu

A large explosion has struck the centre of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, eyewitnesses say.

Local media say the blast, suspected to be from a car bomb, took place in Howlwadag district.

A school in the area has collapsed, with children feared to be among the casualties, local journalists say.

Somalia is regularly targeted by militants from al-Shabab, which wants to overthrow the country's internationally-backed government.

Police officer Abdullahi Hussein told Reuters: "A suicide car bomb [rammed] into the district office of Howlwadag in Mogadishu. It is too early to know casualties."

