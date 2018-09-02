A large explosion has struck the centre of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, eyewitnesses say.

Local media say the blast, suspected to be from a car bomb, took place in Howlwadag district.

A school in the area has collapsed, with children feared to be among the casualties, local journalists say.

Somalia is regularly targeted by militants from al-Shabab, which wants to overthrow the country's internationally-backed government.

Skip Twitter post by @HarunMaruf BREAKING: Children said to be among the victims after their school collapsed. Pictures from the scene appear to show the targeted building has been almost destroyed. Ambulance service at the scene. Witnesses say Hawlwadag district HQs has been hit by suspected suicide car bomb. pic.twitter.com/tUvhhe0Rle — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) September 2, 2018 Report

Police officer Abdullahi Hussein told Reuters: "A suicide car bomb [rammed] into the district office of Howlwadag in Mogadishu. It is too early to know casualties."