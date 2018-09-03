Africa

Malawi's Human Harvest: body parts sold for ritual magic

  • 3 September 2018

On a riverbank in rural Malawi, a dead body is found - one of dozens of victims apparently killed for body parts that are used in ritual magic.

Undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigates the killings to find out who is behind them. But as he digs deeper, things start to go horribly wrong.

Warning: Contains disturbing scenes