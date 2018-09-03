Sex and the Sugar Daddy: three women's perspectives
- 3 September 2018
In Kenya, more and more young women are using sugar daddies - or as they're more commonly known in the country, 'sponsors' - to fund a lifestyle worth posting on social media.
Through the stories of three Kenyan women, BBC Africa Eye explores the social forces that are driving this trend.