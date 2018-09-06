Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 31 August- 6 September 2018

  • 6 September 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week.

Participants attend a professional camel race during the 29th edition of the Maralal International Camel Derby at Maralal, Samburu County, Northern Kenya on September 2, 2018. - Image copyright AFP
Image caption And we are off at Kenya's Maralal International Camel Derby on Sunday...
Participants wait the start of the 21 kilometers professional camel race during the 29th edition of Maralal International Camel Derby at Maralal, Samburu County, Northern Kenya on September 2, 2018. - The event held annually, which aims at promoting sports and cultural tourism, is Kenya's best known and prestigious camel race attracting both international and local competitors in amateur and professional categories who breathing life into the remote desert town populated by Kenya's indigenous and pastoral communities including Samburu, Turkana and Pokot tribes. (Photo by ANDREW KASUKU / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW KASUKU/AFP/Getty Images) Image copyright AFP
Image caption Contestants wait at the start of the 21km (13 miles) annual race in northern Kenya.
Passengers disembark vehicles and walk through the muddy road, due to heavy Torrential rainfall on the highways of Sinoe County, Liberia, 04 September 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption It is a different kind of race in Liberia as parents navigate a muddy road caused by torrential rain on Tuesday.
Migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa walk through a forest hiding from the police in the district of Boukhalef, on the southwestern outskirts of the Moroccan port city of Tangiers that overlooks the Strait of Gibraltar, on September 3, 2018. - In recent days, hundreds of security and special forces have cracked down on Sub-Saharan migrants in Boukhalef and the nearby district of Mesnana, resulting in several injuries according to several testimonials collected from migrants and locals. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The day before, migrants pick their way through a forest as they hide from the police near Morocco's port city of Tangier.
An employee brooms the red carpet ahead of the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to her meeting with the President of Nigeria at the State House, in Abuja, Nigeria, 31 August 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Friday, the red carpet is rolled out at Nigeria's State House for the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel
epa06998121 A general view of River Nile during sand storm in Aswan, Egypt, 05 September 2018. EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM Image copyright EPA
Image caption Things slow down on Wednesday in Aswan as a dust-storm blankets the Egyptian city...
Motorists queue to fuel at a Shell petrol station on September 6, 2018, in Nairobi as a strike called by petroleum transporters protesting against new government tax enters its fourth day. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) Image copyright AFP
Image caption While cars hit a standstill on Thursday outside a petrol station in Kenya due to a new tax on fuel.
Guests attend the presidential inauguration ceremony of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Bamako, Mali September 4, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Tuesday, well-dressed guests attend the inauguration of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
A laborer paints the walls of one of the new tunnels under the Suez Canal, in Ismailia, 120km east of Cairo, Egypt, 04 September 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption While one of the new tunnels under the Suez Canal gets a lick of paint.
Hindu devotees take part in a 'Peace March' through the township of Chatsworth outside the city of Durban on September 2, 2018. - Devotees celebrate the festival by participating in processions,dressing up their children like characters from the story of Lord Krishna's life, and watching or staging re-enactments of plays from Hindu mythology Image copyright AFP
Image caption The energy picks up in South Africa as a Hare Krishna devotee takes part in a "Peace March" in Durban on Sunday.
A triathlete bikes through petrifies trees during the Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Women on September 1, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Over 4,500 athletes from over 100 countries will be represented in this years 70.3 World Championship. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The race goes on in Port Elizabeth the day before as a triathlete takes part in the Ironman championship.

